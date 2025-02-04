South China Sea Tensions: US-Philippines Joint Patrols Stir Chinese Disapproval

The air forces of the Philippines and the United States conducted joint patrols over the South China Sea on Tuesday, drawing a strong reaction from China, which also held routine patrols over a disputed shoal. This move has exacerbated existing tensions between Manila and Beijing, with both nations asserting territorial claims over the strategic waterway.

The one-day exercise took place in the West Philippine Sea, within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, according to Philippine air force spokesperson Maria Consuelo Castillo. The operation aimed to bolster operational coordination and enhance combat capabilities between the two nations, involving three Philippine FA-50 fighter aircraft and two U.S. B1-B bombers.

In contrast, China's military decried the joint patrols, warning that they undermine peace and stability in the region. The Southern Theatre Command of China's military emphasized its readiness to defend national sovereignty. Tensions persist as the Philippines monitored Chinese naval activity within its maritime zones, underscoring the ongoing disputes over the heavily trafficked South China Sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)