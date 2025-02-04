Tensions Escalate: US and Philippines Joint Patrols in South China Sea

The Philippines and the United States conducted joint air patrols over the South China Sea on Tuesday, a move that has sparked anger from China, which also carried out its own "routine patrol" over a disputed area. The Philippines and the US, having bolstered their security alliance under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., are responding to rising tensions with China over overlapping territorial claims in this strategically crucial waterway.

According to Philippine air force spokesperson Maria Consuelo Castillo, the one-day exercise, involving three Philippine FA-50 fighter jets and two US B1-B bombers, took place in the West Philippine Sea. This is Manila's term for sections of the South China Sea within its exclusive economic zone. Castillo stated that the exercise aimed to enhance operational coordination, improve air domain awareness, and reinforce agile combat employment capabilities.

China's military has accused the Philippines of undermining peace and stability in the region by participating in patrols organized by foreign countries. The Southern Theatre Command asserted that China's air force units would remain highly vigilant to protect territorial sovereignty. China claims nearly all of the strategic South China Sea, a critical channel for $3 trillion in commerce annually, despite overlapping claims by several Southeast Asian nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)