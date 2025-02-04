Pakistan's Controversial Afghan Repatriation Plan

The Pakistan government has developed a controversial plan to relocate registered Afghan refugees living in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, ultimately aiming to repatriate them back to Afghanistan. Meetings led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were crucial in finalizing the strategy, according to sources cited by the Dawn newspaper.

Apart from local government officials, Chief of Army Staff Gen. Syed Asim Munir attended one of the crucial meetings, indicating military involvement in the operation. The plan involves moving Afghan Citizens Card (ACC) holders immediately, followed by Proof of Registration Card (PoR) holders. These holders have legal temporary status but will eventually be sent back.

The move has sparked a backlash from human rights groups who argue it could negatively impact refugees, especially those enrolled in schools or awaiting resettlement in third countries. Additionally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is expected to expedite cooperation with international bodies to process these resettlements. Critics argue that the swift action disregards the refugees' fundamental rights and challenges logistical coordination.

(With inputs from agencies.)