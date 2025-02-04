Tajikistan Prison Riots: Unraveling Chaos in Vahdat

A deadly riot erupted at a prison in Vahdat, Tajikistan, resulting in the deaths of five prisoners and injuring three employees. The turmoil, sparked by an escape attempt, was confirmed by security sources on Tuesday.

The justice ministry reported that nine prisoners, armed with homemade knives, launched an assault on guards in an effort to flee the facility. They injured three employees seriously, including the head of the prison administration, who remains hospitalized.

Unverified videos circulating on Telegram claim to show prisoners lying in blood, with at least one captor donning a hat emblazoned with the Islamic State flag. Authorities have yet to confirm the Islamic State's involvement, although previous prison riots in Tajikistan have been linked to extremist groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)