Karnataka's Crackdown on Coercive Microfinance Practices

The Karnataka government has drafted an ordinance to curb harassment by microfinance institutions, with penalties including up to ten years imprisonment and fines up to Rs five lakh. The ordinance aims to address predatory loan recovery methods, pending the Governor's assent for implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-02-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 13:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government is taking a firm stand against coercive practices by microfinance institutions with a newly drafted ordinance aiming to protect borrowers. This legislation includes strict penalties, such as imprisonment for up to ten years and fines reaching Rs five lakh, to deter violations. The ordinance awaits approval from Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

State Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed the updates on Tuesday, stating, 'Now we have increased it. Fine has also been increased to five lakh. This is to ensure that the heat of the law is felt by violators.' The move comes in response to numerous complaints and a rise in borrower suicides linked to aggressive loan recovery tactics.

With the new ordinance, the state government hopes to set a legal precedent against such malpractices. Precautionary discussions have been held, foreseeing possible legal challenges from the microfinance sector. The draft, now ready, seeks to implement a robust framework to prevent coercive actions, highlighting the state's commitment to borrower protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

