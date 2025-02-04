Impact of USAID Closure: A Blow to Global Development

The recent closure of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) threatens to disrupt vital development programs in India and beyond. While India may partially cushion the blow due to its growing economy, countries more dependent on USAID's support, such as Sudan, Ukraine, and Uganda, face severe setbacks.

Development experts warn that the withdrawal of USAID could dismantle years of progress in essential areas like health, water, sanitation, and climate resilience. In India, USAID has been instrumental in reducing child and maternal mortality, combating diseases, and promoting clean energy projects. Their absence could halt these critical advancements.

Despite reassurance that some existing USAID-backed initiatives may persist, the impact on global humanitarian efforts could be destabilizing. With the agency having fostered regional stability and international cooperation, this decision signals a potential U.S. retreat from its global leadership role in development, causing uncertainty worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)