High-Profile Arrest: Notorious Pardi Gang Member Taken into Custody

The Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force has successfully apprehended Suraj Pardi, a key member of the infamous Pardi gang, officials reported on Tuesday. Known for his criminal activities, Pardi was wanted in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, each state offering a ₹50,000 reward for his capture.

Acting on intelligence, officers arrested Pardi at the Loni border in Ghaziabad, as confirmed by Additional Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Mishra. Suraj Pardi is linked to several high-profile robbery cases. In 2024, he was implicated in the Ghaziabad jewellery heist where he audaciously cut through a shop's shutter to steal valuable items.

Adding to his list of offenses, in the same year, Pardi committed a similar crime in Phagwara, Punjab, leading to another ₹50,000 bounty on his head. This arrest marks another step in the STF's ongoing efforts to dismantle the Pardi gang's operations.

