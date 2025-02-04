Daring Escape: Juvenile Offenders Break Free in Jabalpur

Eight juvenile offenders staged a daring escape from a remand home in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The incident, reported on Monday night, involved the minors attacking and injuring a security guard with an iron lock before stealing his keys to break free.

The escape occurred at the 'Bal Sampreshan Graha' in the Gokalpur area, with the attackers hailing primarily from Jabalpur district. Law enforcement is currently on high alert as they search for the fugitives.

An FIR has been lodged at Ranjhi police station following a complaint by the injured security guard. Authorities continue to investigate the escape and aim to apprehend the offenders swiftly.

