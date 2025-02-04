Left Menu

Daring Escape: Juvenile Offenders Break Free in Jabalpur

Eight juveniles broke out from a remand home in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh after attacking a security guard. The incident involved stealing keys to facilitate their escape. Most of the offenders are from Jabalpur, and local police have launched a search for the absconders. A complaint has been filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 04-02-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 15:41 IST
Eight juvenile offenders staged a daring escape from a remand home in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The incident, reported on Monday night, involved the minors attacking and injuring a security guard with an iron lock before stealing his keys to break free.

The escape occurred at the 'Bal Sampreshan Graha' in the Gokalpur area, with the attackers hailing primarily from Jabalpur district. Law enforcement is currently on high alert as they search for the fugitives.

An FIR has been lodged at Ranjhi police station following a complaint by the injured security guard. Authorities continue to investigate the escape and aim to apprehend the offenders swiftly.

