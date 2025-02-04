Tension and Turmoil: Jenin's Ghost Town Transformation

An expansive Israeli military operation has transformed the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank into a ghost town, a stark reflection of destruction reminiscent of the Gaza war. The operation, targeting Iranian-backed militant groups, saw the displacement of thousands and the demolition of infrastructure, unearthing fresh tensions.

In the two weeks following its initiation, the Israeli military encouraged evacuations, using drones to urge residents to leave their homes. Many fled with only their clothing, leaving behind a virtually deserted camp marked by bulldozers and loud explosions.

The United Nations' Palestinian relief agency has warned that this demolition jeopardizes the fragile ceasefire with Hamas, mirroring the devastation seen in Gaza. With tensions rising, Jenin remains a flashpoint in a broader conflict involving multiple regional powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)