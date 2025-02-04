Tension and Turmoil: Jenin's Ghost Town Transformation
An Israeli military operation in Jenin has led to large-scale destruction, evacuations, and a deserted refugee camp, described by residents as a ghost town. Aimed at suppressing militant groups, the operation has resulted in demolished infrastructure, raising concerns about a fragile ceasefire and drawing comparisons to the Gaza conflict.
An expansive Israeli military operation has transformed the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank into a ghost town, a stark reflection of destruction reminiscent of the Gaza war. The operation, targeting Iranian-backed militant groups, saw the displacement of thousands and the demolition of infrastructure, unearthing fresh tensions.
In the two weeks following its initiation, the Israeli military encouraged evacuations, using drones to urge residents to leave their homes. Many fled with only their clothing, leaving behind a virtually deserted camp marked by bulldozers and loud explosions.
The United Nations' Palestinian relief agency has warned that this demolition jeopardizes the fragile ceasefire with Hamas, mirroring the devastation seen in Gaza. With tensions rising, Jenin remains a flashpoint in a broader conflict involving multiple regional powers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Prisoner Swap: Israel and Hamas Release Detainees Amid Ceasefire
Hope Amid Devastation: Ceasefire Brings Hostages Home
Ceasefire Brings Brief Respite in Israel-Hamas Conflict Amid Releases
Hope and Uncertainty: Hostage Release Amid Ceasefire Sparks Mixed Emotions
UN Experts Urge Ceasefire Implementation and Justice in Gaza, Call for Long-Term Peace Solutions