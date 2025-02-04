Enhancing Highway Hygiene: India's Major Push for Public Toilets and Wayside Amenities

The Indian government is launching a significant initiative to upgrade sanitation facilities along the nation's highways as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission. Separate toilet facilities for male and female users are being constructed at toll plazas across the country, aiming to boost convenience for road travelers, as announced by the Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the Lok Sabha.

Since 2015, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been building these facilities, supported by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Furthermore, to maintain hygiene standards, a new digital feature on the NHAI One application has been introduced to ensure regular inspections and cleanliness verification using AI tools, covering over 1,300 toilet blocks.

In addition, the NHAI plans to develop Wayside Amenities at every 40-60 km interval along highways, incorporating mandatory public toilets. With contracts emphasizing this alongside penalties for defaulting tolling agencies, the government is committed to improving these essential amenities nationwide.

