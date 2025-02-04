Left Menu

West Bank Tensions Escalate in Violent Gunfight

A gunman attacked Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank, resulting in multiple casualties before being killed by Israeli soldiers. The attack increased tensions during ongoing military operations in the region, according to Israeli military sources and on-site witnesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:04 IST
A gunman targeted Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, inciting a fierce gunfight that ended with the shooter's death. The skirmish left multiple casualties, as confirmed by the Israeli military and on-site witnesses.

In the Jordan Valley near Tayasir, a Reuters photographer documented three bodies being transported in an ambulance. Israeli media reported at least ten injuries arising from the assault, during which the attacker, wielding an M-16, fired at a soldier exiting a fortified bunker, triggering a violent confrontation lasting several minutes.

Currently, the West Bank is experiencing heightened tensions due to significant Israeli military actions in Jenin and Tulkarm, along with smaller incidents in other areas. The Israeli military acknowledged the attack without divulging further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

