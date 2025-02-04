Amit Shah Reviews Security Strategy Amid Kashmir Tensions

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday assessed the security dynamics in Jammu and Kashmir amid recent terror activities, sources reported.

He was briefed by senior officials from the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and paramilitary forces about the ongoing counter-terrorism operations in the region.

This evaluation followed a brutal attack in Kulgam district, where ex-serviceman Manzoor Ahmad Wagay was killed, leaving his wife and niece injured. Shah urged for continued coordination among security agencies to combat terrorism effectively in the region.

