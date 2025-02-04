Left Menu

Amit Shah Reviews Security Strategy Amid Kashmir Tensions

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, focusing on recent terror incidents. Top security officials briefed Shah about ongoing operations following a Kulgam district attack. A coordinated strategy against terrorism continues as government notes a decline in incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:05 IST
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday assessed the security dynamics in Jammu and Kashmir amid recent terror activities, sources reported.

He was briefed by senior officials from the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and paramilitary forces about the ongoing counter-terrorism operations in the region.

This evaluation followed a brutal attack in Kulgam district, where ex-serviceman Manzoor Ahmad Wagay was killed, leaving his wife and niece injured. Shah urged for continued coordination among security agencies to combat terrorism effectively in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

