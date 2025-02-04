Left Menu

Court Issues Non-bailable Warrant in Delhi Riots Case

A Delhi court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Shahnawaz, an accused in the Delhi riots case, for failing to appear on time. Judge Pulastya Pramachala noted repeated absences and stressed the importance of punctuality as the case progresses through prosecution evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:13 IST
Court Issues Non-bailable Warrant in Delhi Riots Case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the Delhi riots case, the court has issued a non-bailable warrant against the accused, Shahnawaz, after he repeatedly failed to appear for hearings on time.

Additional sessions judge Pulastya Pramachala, presiding over the case at the Dayalpur Police Station, emphasized the necessity for adherence to court timings, as the trial enters the prosecution evidence stage.

The judge highlighted persistent tardiness by the accused, Shahnawaz, and underscored that a lenient stance was no longer viable. Consequently, non-bailable warrants have been issued, and further hearings are suspended until February 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025