Court Issues Non-bailable Warrant in Delhi Riots Case
A Delhi court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Shahnawaz, an accused in the Delhi riots case, for failing to appear on time. Judge Pulastya Pramachala noted repeated absences and stressed the importance of punctuality as the case progresses through prosecution evidence.
In a significant development in the Delhi riots case, the court has issued a non-bailable warrant against the accused, Shahnawaz, after he repeatedly failed to appear for hearings on time.
Additional sessions judge Pulastya Pramachala, presiding over the case at the Dayalpur Police Station, emphasized the necessity for adherence to court timings, as the trial enters the prosecution evidence stage.
The judge highlighted persistent tardiness by the accused, Shahnawaz, and underscored that a lenient stance was no longer viable. Consequently, non-bailable warrants have been issued, and further hearings are suspended until February 10.
