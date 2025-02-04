Left Menu

Scandal Unveiled: Allegations of Rs 88 Crore Scam in Maharashtra's Agriculture Department

Activist Anjali Damania accused NCP leader Dhananjay Munde of a Rs 88 crore scam in Maharashtra's agriculture department, alleging inflated purchases that bypassed direct farmer transfers. Munde dismissed the claims as politically motivated. Documents presented by Damania support her allegations of financial irregularities under Munde's tenure.

Updated: 04-02-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:47 IST
Activist Anjali Damania has leveled serious allegations against NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, accusing him of orchestrating a Rs 88 crore scam within Maharashtra's agriculture department. Damania claims that while Munde was in charge, the department ignored directives to credit funds directly to farmers, opting instead for overpriced purchases of equipment and fertilizers.

Despite Munde's dismissal of these claims as politically motivated, Damania presented documents at a press conference to substantiate her accusations. She detailed how the failure to adhere to the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) guidelines facilitated significant financial irregularities, suggesting that ministerial authority was exploited to bypass established protocols.

These allegations come at a time when Munde's leadership is already under scrutiny, following the arrest of his aide in an extortion case. While state ministers have called for an investigation, Munde maintains that past allegations by Damania have never been proven, suggesting this controversy is politically driven.

(With inputs from agencies.)

