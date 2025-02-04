Left Menu

Gunfire Erupts at Tayasir Checkpoint: Casualties in West Bank Tensions

Two Israeli soldiers were killed and eight wounded when a gunman opened fire in the West Bank. The attack occurred near Tayasir during heightened tensions. The shooter, armed with an M-16, was killed in a subsequent gunfight. This incident is part of a surge in violence amidst ongoing Israeli operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

In a violent confrontation near Tayasir in the occupied West Bank, two Israeli soldiers lost their lives and eight were injured after a gunman attacked troops stationed at a checkpoint, the Israeli military reported.

The incident unfolded during an intense period marked by extensive Israeli military operations in the region, including in Jenin and Tulkarm, with additional actions in other locations. The assailant, armed with an M-16, targeted a soldier exiting a fortified bunker, prompting a gunfight that resulted in the attacker's death.

This tragic event is the latest development in escalating violence across the West Bank following the start of the Gaza conflict in 2023, with Israeli forces conducting numerous operations leading to numerous fatalities and arrests, while Palestinian attacks continue to claim Israeli lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

