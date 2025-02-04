Opposition Parties Demand Fair Treatment for Southern States in India
Members of opposition parties, including Congress and DMK, criticized the NDA government for allegedly discriminating against southern states in India. They highlighted unmet promises to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, insufficient disaster relief funds for Tamil Nadu, and a lack of financial returns under the GST system.
- Country:
- India
In a heated session of the Rajya Sabha, opposition party members from Congress and DMK accused the NDA government of discriminating against India's southern states. The claims centered on unmet promises and inadequate financial support.
Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury criticized the government's failure to fulfill commitments made to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, like establishing a steel plant and Central Tribal University. She argued that states like Telangana receive only a fraction of their tax contributions back.
DMK MP Kanimozhi highlighted Tamil Nadu's plight, citing paltry disaster relief funds and discrepancies in GST returns compared to northern states. Both MPs called for equitable treatment and questioned the governor's constitutional role in delaying state assembly resolutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Counting Dolphins: Chilika's Endangered Residents
ILO and TİSK Collaborate to Promote Fundamental Labour Rights in Türkiye
Tourist Influx Soars as Snow-Covered Guldanda Meadow Reopens in Jammu & Kashmir
Trump's Bold Agenda: A Controversial Day One Strategy
DMK govt opposed tungsten mining, says TVK chief Vijay; asks why it did not take similar stand on Parandur airport.