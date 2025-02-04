Left Menu

Uganda's Military Movements in East Congo Spark Regional Concerns

Uganda has deployed over 1,000 additional troops to eastern Congo amid rising tensions with M23 rebels. This boosts its military presence to nearly 5,000 soldiers. Officially supporting Congo's government, the deployment is part of Operation Shujaa against various rebel groups, yet suspicions about Uganda's motives linger.

Uganda has significantly increased its military presence in eastern Congo, deploying over 1,000 soldiers last week as concerns over regional tensions grow. Reports from diplomatic and U.N. sources indicate that Uganda's forces in the area now total between 4,000 and 5,000 troops.

Officially, the Ugandan deployment supports President Felix Tshisekedi's efforts against the Islamist Allied Defence Forces. This reinforcement comes under the banner of Operation Shujaa. Past reports suggest Uganda has previously shown support for the M23 rebels, who are backed by Rwanda and claim to fight for Congo's ethnic Tutsis.

While Uganda's military denied a major new deployment, changing its military stance to 'offensive defence', the Congolese government remains focused on fighting the ADF. However, the potential for conflict involving M23 and Rwandan forces remains high, amid ongoing suspicion towards Uganda's strategic intentions.

