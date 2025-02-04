Justice Delivered: West Bengal Man Sentenced to Death for Brutal Family Murder

A West Bengal court has sentenced a man to death for the horrific killings of his wife and young daughter in Jalpaiguri district, a landmark case underscoring the severity of familial violence.

Lal Singh Oraon was found guilty by the Jalpaiguri sessions court for the murders of his wife, Sakhi Oraon, and their 18-month-old daughter at their home in Looksan tea garden on March 27, 2023. The judgment was delivered by Additional District and Sessions Judge Biplab Roy.

The chilling crime unfolded when Lal Singh attacked his family with an axe, prompting his arrest after a complaint from his mother-in-law. After the murders, Oraon attempted suicide, causing non-fatal injuries. In court, 13 witnesses were examined, leading to his conviction last week.

(With inputs from agencies.)