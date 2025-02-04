Justice Delivered: West Bengal Man Sentenced to Death for Brutal Family Murder
A West Bengal court sentenced Lal Singh Oraon to death for the murder of his wife and 18-month-old daughter. The incident occurred on March 27, 2023, in Jalpaiguri. Following a police report from his mother-in-law, Oraon was arrested, found guilty, and given the death penalty by the Jalpaiguri sessions court.
- Country:
- India
A West Bengal court has sentenced a man to death for the horrific killings of his wife and young daughter in Jalpaiguri district, a landmark case underscoring the severity of familial violence.
Lal Singh Oraon was found guilty by the Jalpaiguri sessions court for the murders of his wife, Sakhi Oraon, and their 18-month-old daughter at their home in Looksan tea garden on March 27, 2023. The judgment was delivered by Additional District and Sessions Judge Biplab Roy.
The chilling crime unfolded when Lal Singh attacked his family with an axe, prompting his arrest after a complaint from his mother-in-law. After the murders, Oraon attempted suicide, causing non-fatal injuries. In court, 13 witnesses were examined, leading to his conviction last week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice Sought: CBI Probe into Dalit Family Murders in Madhya Pradesh
Prime Suspect in Family Murders Killed in Police Encounter
Tragic Crime Unveiled: Family Murders Shock Community
Prime Suspect in Family Murder Killed in Police Encounter
Life Sentence for Ex-Deputy CM's Son in Grisly Family Murder