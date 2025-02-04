Robert F Kennedy Jr.'s Contentious Path to Health Secretary

Robert F Kennedy Jr., a contentious environmental lawyer turned public health critic, is on the cusp of discovering his fate as the nation's next top health official. On Tuesday, the Senate Finance Committee will vote on his nomination, a crucial step in the process.

Concerns linger among Democrats about Kennedy's ties to anti-vaccine advocacy, predicting financial gain if confirmed. Yet, Republicans rally behind President Trump's nominee, with Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina having voiced his support.

The committee vote, comprising 25 members, will set the stage for the full Senate's decision. Despite the outcome, Senate Majority Leader John Thune retains the power to push for a floor vote, leaving Kennedy's future uncertain.

