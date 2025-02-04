Sixth Round of Farmer Talks: A Crucial Date Set in February

The Centre plans to meet with protesting farmers from Punjab and Haryana for the sixth time on February 14, 2025, the government announced in Parliament on Tuesday. While past talks offered a five-year MSP procurement plan, key demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP, remain unresolved.

Minister of State for Agriculture Ramnath Thakur communicated the scheduled date for talks through a written reply to the Lok Sabha, which awaits further progress on the issue. Currently, the matter is also under the scrutiny of the Supreme Court, which has formed a committee for a deeper examination of the farmers' demands.

Since the resurgence of protests on February 13, 2024, the government has been in dialogue with the farmers on multiple occasions, specifically on February 8, 12, 15, 18, 2024, and January 18, 2025. The outcomes of these discussions remain key to resolving the ongoing farmer protests.

