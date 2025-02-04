Left Menu

Sixth Round of Farmer Talks: A Crucial Date Set in February

The Indian government is set to hold a sixth round of talks with farmers from Punjab and Haryana on February 14, 2025. Previous discussions have yet to yield consensus on key demands, including a legal MSP guarantee. The matter is also under consideration by the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 18:25 IST
Sixth Round of Farmer Talks: A Crucial Date Set in February
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre plans to meet with protesting farmers from Punjab and Haryana for the sixth time on February 14, 2025, the government announced in Parliament on Tuesday. While past talks offered a five-year MSP procurement plan, key demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP, remain unresolved.

Minister of State for Agriculture Ramnath Thakur communicated the scheduled date for talks through a written reply to the Lok Sabha, which awaits further progress on the issue. Currently, the matter is also under the scrutiny of the Supreme Court, which has formed a committee for a deeper examination of the farmers' demands.

Since the resurgence of protests on February 13, 2024, the government has been in dialogue with the farmers on multiple occasions, specifically on February 8, 12, 15, 18, 2024, and January 18, 2025. The outcomes of these discussions remain key to resolving the ongoing farmer protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025