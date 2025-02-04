New Bid to Overturn Lucy Letby Conviction: Expert Evidence Questioned

Lawyers for British nurse Lucy Letby, convicted of murdering seven infants, have launched a fresh appeal against her conviction, arguing that new expert evidence proves her innocence.

An international team of medical experts who reviewed the trial evidence found no indication of murder, but rather medical errors, raising questions about the prosecution's claims.

A preliminary application has been filed with the Criminal Cases Review Commission. Meanwhile, the British government has initiated a public inquiry into the hospital's handling of the case and Cheshire Police continue further investigations.

