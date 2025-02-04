Left Menu

Jurisdictional Tug-of-War: Jailed MP Rashid Engineer's Bail Plea Dilemma

This article discusses the Delhi High Court's jurisdictional issues over jailed J&K MP Rashid Engineer's bail plea in a NIA case. Legal complexities arise as Rashid seeks interim bail to attend Parliament, and conflicting statutes complicate the court's decision-making process regarding NIA and MP/MLA cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 18:54 IST
Jurisdictional Tug-of-War: Jailed MP Rashid Engineer's Bail Plea Dilemma
jurisdiction
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court is embroiled in a jurisdictional conflict over who should hear the bail plea of jailed J&K MP Rashid Engineer in a high-profile NIA case. This legal conundrum has compelled the high court registrar to seek the Supreme Court's guidance for a solution.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing the NIA, informed Justice Vikas Mahajan that the situation arose because a designated NIA court claimed inability to assess the bail plea due to jurisdictional restrictions. Meanwhile, existing laws do not permit special MP/MLA courts to handle cases investigated by the National Investigation Agency.

Justice Mahajan has issued a notice to the registrar general, seeking clarity on the administrative stance. Meanwhile, Rashid looks for interim bail to attend the ongoing Parliament session as debate continues around his acclaimed influence and potential impact on the trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025