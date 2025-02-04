Jurisdictional Tug-of-War: Jailed MP Rashid Engineer's Bail Plea Dilemma

The Delhi High Court is embroiled in a jurisdictional conflict over who should hear the bail plea of jailed J&K MP Rashid Engineer in a high-profile NIA case. This legal conundrum has compelled the high court registrar to seek the Supreme Court's guidance for a solution.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing the NIA, informed Justice Vikas Mahajan that the situation arose because a designated NIA court claimed inability to assess the bail plea due to jurisdictional restrictions. Meanwhile, existing laws do not permit special MP/MLA courts to handle cases investigated by the National Investigation Agency.

Justice Mahajan has issued a notice to the registrar general, seeking clarity on the administrative stance. Meanwhile, Rashid looks for interim bail to attend the ongoing Parliament session as debate continues around his acclaimed influence and potential impact on the trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)