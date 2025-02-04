Bank Heist Unveiled: Trio Arrested Over Alleged Rs 21 Lakh Theft

In a significant breakthrough, police have arrested three employees of the Baroda UP Bank, including the branch manager and cashier, in connection with an alleged theft of Rs 21 lakh. The incident occurred at a branch in Sanvara village last week, and the arrests followed an intensive investigation.

According to Circle Officer Mohammad Fahim Qureshi, the detained individuals are branch manager Chandrabhushan Rai, cashier Swami Nath Ram, and peon Sunil Yadav. They were apprehended at a local tea shop in the Rasra area on Tuesday afternoon, further intensifying the case.

Their arrest comes after revelations pointed to their involvement in the missing funds. Legal procedures have since been completed, and the accused are now in custody. Initial complaints had been made against the cashier by the branch manager concerning the missing sum.

