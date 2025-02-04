Left Menu

Bank Heist Unveiled: Trio Arrested Over Alleged Rs 21 Lakh Theft

Three bank employees, including a branch manager and a cashier, have been arrested in connection with the theft of Rs 21 lakh from the Baroda UP Bank branch in Sanvara village. Following an investigation, the accused were apprehended and sent to jail after legal formalities were met.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:39 IST
Bank Heist Unveiled: Trio Arrested Over Alleged Rs 21 Lakh Theft
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police have arrested three employees of the Baroda UP Bank, including the branch manager and cashier, in connection with an alleged theft of Rs 21 lakh. The incident occurred at a branch in Sanvara village last week, and the arrests followed an intensive investigation.

According to Circle Officer Mohammad Fahim Qureshi, the detained individuals are branch manager Chandrabhushan Rai, cashier Swami Nath Ram, and peon Sunil Yadav. They were apprehended at a local tea shop in the Rasra area on Tuesday afternoon, further intensifying the case.

Their arrest comes after revelations pointed to their involvement in the missing funds. Legal procedures have since been completed, and the accused are now in custody. Initial complaints had been made against the cashier by the branch manager concerning the missing sum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025