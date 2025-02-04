Russian TU-95MS Bombers Patrol Northern Waters

In a demonstration of military prowess, two Russian TU-95MS strategic bombers performed a routine patrol over the Sea of Barents and the Norwegian Sea, as reported by the state-run RIA news agency. This information was confirmed by the Russian Defence Ministry.

The TU-95MS planes are a crucial component of Russia's nuclear deterrent capability. In recent months, these bombers have been spotted over other significant bodies of water, including the Black Sea, Baltic Sea, Sea of Okhotsk, and Sea of Japan.

These strategic bomber flights are seen as a measure to maintain military readiness and assert power during heightened tensions between East and West, exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)