Controversy Erupts Over Allegations Against Maharashtra Minister: Call for ED Probe
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange demands an ED probe against Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde over alleged Rs 88 crore scam in the agriculture department during his previous tenure. Activist Anjali Damania first leveled the allegations, prompting calls for a thorough investigation amidst public outcry.
Maratha quota activist, Manoj Jarange, has called for an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde following allegations of a significant scam in the agriculture department. The controversy stems from claims of a Rs 88 crore scandal during Munde's time in the previous government.
Earlier, activist Anjali Damania accused Munde of mismanaging funds, citing a scam when the minister held a key portfolio. Jarange, speaking from a hospital, emphasized the need for a rigorous probe, stating, "The ED should investigate Munde over corruption charges." Munde faces increased scrutiny with the arrest of his aide, Walmik Karad, in connection with an extortion case linked to the murder of a sarpanch in Beed.
Jarange highlighted the urgency of utilizing various investigative agencies to delve into the call records and connections between Munde and Karad. He warned that if the government shields alleged wrongdoers, public dissatisfaction will boil over, prompting civil action to demand accountability.
