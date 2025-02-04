Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Allegations Against Maharashtra Minister: Call for ED Probe

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange demands an ED probe against Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde over alleged Rs 88 crore scam in the agriculture department during his previous tenure. Activist Anjali Damania first leveled the allegations, prompting calls for a thorough investigation amidst public outcry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:56 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Allegations Against Maharashtra Minister: Call for ED Probe
  • Country:
  • India

Maratha quota activist, Manoj Jarange, has called for an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde following allegations of a significant scam in the agriculture department. The controversy stems from claims of a Rs 88 crore scandal during Munde's time in the previous government.

Earlier, activist Anjali Damania accused Munde of mismanaging funds, citing a scam when the minister held a key portfolio. Jarange, speaking from a hospital, emphasized the need for a rigorous probe, stating, "The ED should investigate Munde over corruption charges." Munde faces increased scrutiny with the arrest of his aide, Walmik Karad, in connection with an extortion case linked to the murder of a sarpanch in Beed.

Jarange highlighted the urgency of utilizing various investigative agencies to delve into the call records and connections between Munde and Karad. He warned that if the government shields alleged wrongdoers, public dissatisfaction will boil over, prompting civil action to demand accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025