Telangana's Bold Call for Nationwide Caste Survey

The Telangana Assembly has taken a significant step by unanimously adopting a resolution urging the Centre to conduct a nationwide household caste and socioeconomic survey, mirroring efforts already undertaken by the state government.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, driving the initiative, underscored the state's dedication to uplifting Backward Classes, SCs, STs, and other marginal groups. He indicated plans to exert pressure on the Centre, leveraging Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's influence in Parliament to generalize the survey across all states.

Reddy noted the necessity of a constitutional amendment to enable 42 percent reservations for Backward Classes, a move set to challenge current quota caps. The Congress has pledged to support this change, aiming to fulfill a pre-election promise to boost reservations in local bodies. The political reality of these discussions was evident in a contentious Assembly session marked by interruptions and critiques from BRS legislators.

