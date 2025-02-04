Left Menu

Telangana's Bold Call for Nationwide Caste Survey

The Telangana Assembly passed a resolution urging the Centre to replicate the state's caste and socioeconomic survey. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy assured commitment to support Backward Classes, SCs, and STs. Discussions highlighted potential constitutional amendments for increased reservations, drawing pressure on the Centre from Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:00 IST
The Telangana Assembly has taken a significant step by unanimously adopting a resolution urging the Centre to conduct a nationwide household caste and socioeconomic survey, mirroring efforts already undertaken by the state government.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, driving the initiative, underscored the state's dedication to uplifting Backward Classes, SCs, STs, and other marginal groups. He indicated plans to exert pressure on the Centre, leveraging Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's influence in Parliament to generalize the survey across all states.

Reddy noted the necessity of a constitutional amendment to enable 42 percent reservations for Backward Classes, a move set to challenge current quota caps. The Congress has pledged to support this change, aiming to fulfill a pre-election promise to boost reservations in local bodies. The political reality of these discussions was evident in a contentious Assembly session marked by interruptions and critiques from BRS legislators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

