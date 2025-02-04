Left Menu

Masked Men Mar Land Dispute with Gunfire in Phallian Mandal

In Phallian Mandal, masked individuals fired at a car but caused no injuries. Witnesses saw six men arrive in a vehicle, fire shots, and damage another car's windows, reportedly due to a land dispute. Police ruled out a terror motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday night, masked individuals opened fire at a car in the Phallian Mandal area, police confirmed.

No injuries were reported as the targeted vehicle's occupants managed to escape unharmed, witnesses stated.

Before fleeing the scene, the attackers damaged the vehicle's windows. Authorities believe the incident stems from a land-related rivalry, dismissing any terrorism links.

(With inputs from agencies.)

