Masked Men Mar Land Dispute with Gunfire in Phallian Mandal
In Phallian Mandal, masked individuals fired at a car but caused no injuries. Witnesses saw six men arrive in a vehicle, fire shots, and damage another car's windows, reportedly due to a land dispute. Police ruled out a terror motive.
On Tuesday night, masked individuals opened fire at a car in the Phallian Mandal area, police confirmed.
No injuries were reported as the targeted vehicle's occupants managed to escape unharmed, witnesses stated.
Before fleeing the scene, the attackers damaged the vehicle's windows. Authorities believe the incident stems from a land-related rivalry, dismissing any terrorism links.
