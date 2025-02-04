Left Menu

Supreme Court to Examine Voters' Right to 'NOTA' in Uncontested Elections

The Supreme Court is set to review a provision in the Representation of the People Act, 1951, that allegedly hinders voters from selecting the NOTA option in elections with a lone candidate. A hearing is scheduled for March 19, with the Centre expected to respond to the plea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:26 IST
Supreme Court to Examine Voters' Right to 'NOTA' in Uncontested Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing on March 19 for a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that challenges a provision of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The issue at hand concerns the restriction on voters from utilizing the NOTA (None of the Above) option during elections featuring only a single candidate.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh highlighted the significance of the issue and expressed their intent to examine it thoroughly. The court has requested the Centre to submit its response to the plea, which was initially brought forward by Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, a legal think-tank.

The plea claims that Section 53(2) of the Act, along with certain aspects of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, are unconstitutional. These provisions allegedly prevent over 82 lakh voters from casting a negative vote in uncontested elections, which the plea argues is a violation of their fundamental rights under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025