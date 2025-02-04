Left Menu

Kennedy's Controversial Path to Health Secretary

Robert F Kennedy Jr's nomination as the nation's top health official progressed after a Senate committee vote. Though supported by Republicans, concerns arise over his anti-vaccine stance and potential conflicts of interest. Kennedy promises referral fees to his son, intensifying scrutiny from Democrats.

Updated: 04-02-2025 21:07 IST
Robert F Kennedy Jr, a controversial figure given his shift from environmental law to public health criticism, has taken a significant step forward in becoming the nation's leading health authority. On Tuesday, he navigated past the initial hurdle with the Senate Finance Committee voting in favor of advancing his nomination for a floor vote.

The decision saw a clear partisan division: all Republicans supported him, while Democrats stood firmly against. Despite the approved committee vote, Kennedy's nomination faces further challenges at a full senate vote, particularly due to widespread concerns regarding his history of questioning vaccine safety and potential financial gains from litigations involving pharmaceutical companies.

To secure leadership over the vast $1.7 trillion Health and Human Services agency, Kennedy requires backing from the majority of Republicans, as Democratic opposition remains strong. The controversy stems partly from his prior claims connecting vaccines to autism, a theory widely discredited in the medical community. As the debate intensifies, Kennedy's connection to former President Donald Trump and their joint initiative, "Make America Healthy Again," add an unorthodox twist to an already charged nomination process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

