Madras High Court Stands Firm on Journalists' Rights
The Madras High Court has instructed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to avoid harassing journalists amid the Anna University sexual assault case investigation. This directive follows the seizure of reporters' cell phones, prompting calls for protection of press freedom and fair inquiry procedures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-02-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 21:28 IST
- Country:
- India
The Madras High Court issued an oral directive to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) handling the Anna University sexual assault case, emphasizing that journalists should not be harassed over the leaked FIR.
Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan urged reporters' cooperation while passing orders on petitions filed by the Chennai Press Club and three journalists whose phones were confiscated as part of the inquiry.
The court addressed concerns about privacy violations and press rights, stating that the SIT's line of questioning appeared unrelated to the investigation, while acknowledging that the FIR was in the public domain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mysterious Deaths in Bihar: Investigation Underway in West Champaran
Shocking Abuse: Russian Military Police Under Investigation for Alleged Soldier Beatings
RG Kar Case Verdict Spurs Debate on Investigation Integrity
Mahakumbh Fire Incident: Investigations Underway Amidst Robust Safety Measures
Devotion Prevails at Maha Kumbh Amidst Fire Incident Investigation