Left Menu

Madras High Court Stands Firm on Journalists' Rights

The Madras High Court has instructed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to avoid harassing journalists amid the Anna University sexual assault case investigation. This directive follows the seizure of reporters' cell phones, prompting calls for protection of press freedom and fair inquiry procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-02-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 21:28 IST
Madras High Court Stands Firm on Journalists' Rights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court issued an oral directive to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) handling the Anna University sexual assault case, emphasizing that journalists should not be harassed over the leaked FIR.

Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan urged reporters' cooperation while passing orders on petitions filed by the Chennai Press Club and three journalists whose phones were confiscated as part of the inquiry.

The court addressed concerns about privacy violations and press rights, stating that the SIT's line of questioning appeared unrelated to the investigation, while acknowledging that the FIR was in the public domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025