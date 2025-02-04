Madras High Court Stands Firm on Journalists' Rights

The Madras High Court issued an oral directive to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) handling the Anna University sexual assault case, emphasizing that journalists should not be harassed over the leaked FIR.

Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan urged reporters' cooperation while passing orders on petitions filed by the Chennai Press Club and three journalists whose phones were confiscated as part of the inquiry.

The court addressed concerns about privacy violations and press rights, stating that the SIT's line of questioning appeared unrelated to the investigation, while acknowledging that the FIR was in the public domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)