Telangana Urges Nationwide Caste Survey

The Telangana Assembly passed a unanimous resolution calling for a nationwide caste survey to understand socio-economic conditions. The survey targets the welfare of Backward Classes, SCs, STs, and other marginalized groups. Congress promises 42% reservations for Backward Classes in local elections, amid political disagreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-02-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 21:29 IST
In a move aimed at understanding the socio-economic conditions of various communities, the Telangana Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution urging the central government to conduct a comprehensive nationwide caste survey. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasized the state's commitment to improving the welfare of Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and other marginalized groups.

The resolution advocates for replicating Telangana's approach at the national level, as detailed by Reddy during a special session focused on caste dynamics. The Congress intends to enforce 42% reservations for Backward Classes in upcoming local elections, challenging the existing 50% cap on quotas. Reddy accused opposition parties BRS and BJP of lacking initiatives to uplift backward communities.

Despite political tensions marked by a BRS walkout and criticism of the survey's findings, Telangana's ruling party remains steadfast in its pursuit of casting a spotlight on caste inequities, a topic the Congress plans to champion in the Parliament through key figures like Rahul Gandhi.

