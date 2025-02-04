Royal Bhutan Army COO Holds Talks with Rajnath Singh to Strengthen Bilateral Defence Ties

Lt Gen Batoo Tshering, Chief Operations Officer (COO) of the Royal Bhutan Army (RBA), met with Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on February 04, 2025, to discuss a range of issues pertaining to bilateral defence relations between India and Bhutan. This meeting is part of ongoing high-level engagements aimed at enhancing the strategic partnership between the two countries.

During the meeting, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh emphasized India’s continued commitment to supporting Bhutan in its defence modernization and capacity building. He assured that India would extend support in the form of defence equipment, assets, and training, to enhance Bhutan’s defence preparedness in line with its national priorities. This support is consistent with India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, which seeks to bolster ties with neighboring countries through mutual cooperation and assistance in various sectors, including security and defence.

Lt Gen Batoo Tshering expressed his gratitude to the Indian government for its unwavering assistance in strengthening Bhutan's modern defence capabilities. He acknowledged India’s contribution to the training and capacity-building of the Royal Bhutan Army (RBA) and expressed his hope for continued collaboration in the future. Furthermore, Lt Gen Tshering reaffirmed the RBA's strong commitment to working closely with India to achieve the shared vision of peace and prosperity in the region.

The visit of Lt Gen Batoo Tshering, who is in India from February 02-05, 2025, serves as a significant milestone in the continued high-level defence engagements between the two nations. It underscores the growing cooperation between India and Bhutan in the realm of security and defence, reflecting the deep-rooted ties between the two countries. The discussions also present an opportunity to further enhance bilateral defence and security relations, as both countries aim to address common regional challenges and promote stability in the South Asian region.