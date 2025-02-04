Left Menu

West Bengal Cabinet Approves New Measures for Border Security and Public Cleanliness

The West Bengal Cabinet authorized land to the BSF to erect fences along the Bangladesh border. Additional measures include a Bill to penalize public spitting and the creation of new police posts. Unused tea plantation land will be repurposed for homestays.

The West Bengal Cabinet has approved a proposal to allocate land to the Border Security Force (BSF) for the installation of fencing and outposts in two additional districts, further securing the border with Bangladesh. The decision was finalized during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In related efforts to curb public nuisances, the Cabinet also approved a Bill targeting the issue of public spitting after chewing betel leaves and gutka, which is set to impose fines up to Rs 1000. This aims to preserve public cleanliness and maintain the aesthetics of public spaces.

Further initiatives include the creation of 12 new Deputy Commissioner posts in the Kolkata Police to expedite investigations, and plans to use unused tea plantation land in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts for developing homestays.

