Telangana Embraces SC Categorisation: Key Recommendations Approved
The Telangana government has accepted three key recommendations from a judicial commission concerning Scheduled Caste categorisation, while dismissing the exclusion of the creamy layer from reservations. The accepted recommendations aim to enhance reservation policies, dividing 59 SC communities into three groups for a total reservation of 15%.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-02-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 22:46 IST
- Country:
- India
The Telangana government has moved forward with significant changes to its reservation policies by accepting three critical recommendations for Scheduled Caste (SC) categorisation from a judicial commission.
However, the government rejected a proposal to exempt the creamy layer from these reservations. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced these decisions in the State Assembly.
The accepted recommendations, part of a report by a commission led by Justice Shameem Akther, include dividing 59 SC communities into groups for a total 15% reservation. Legislation is set to follow for secure implementation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
