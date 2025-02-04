Telangana Embraces SC Categorisation: Key Recommendations Approved

The Telangana government has moved forward with significant changes to its reservation policies by accepting three critical recommendations for Scheduled Caste (SC) categorisation from a judicial commission.

However, the government rejected a proposal to exempt the creamy layer from these reservations. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced these decisions in the State Assembly.

The accepted recommendations, part of a report by a commission led by Justice Shameem Akther, include dividing 59 SC communities into groups for a total 15% reservation. Legislation is set to follow for secure implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)