Major Arms Smuggling Racket Busted: 1,975 Italian Cartridges Seized

The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) has successfully intercepted an interstate arms smuggling racket with the arrest of Rashid Ali. Authorities report the seizure of nearly 2,000 cartridges made in Italy during the operation.

Rashid Ali, identified as a resident of Jola village in the Muzaffarnagar district, was captured within the Pallavpuram locality of Meerut. The operation, carried out on Tuesday, unveiled a cache of 1,975 12-bore cartridges alongside a vehicle and mobile phone.

According to Brijesh Kumar Singh, the Additional Superintendent of Police with the STF, a formal case against Rashid has been initiated, and further legal measures are being pursued. This significant bust underscores ongoing efforts to curb illegal arms distribution.

