Bangladesh Consulate in Tripura Resumes Services Amid Tightened Security

The Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, Tripura, is set to resume its visa and consular services starting February 5, following a two-month suspension.

The services were halted after the mission was breached by protestors reacting to the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Dhaka. The incident on December 3 prompted the return of Assistant High Commissioner Arif Mahamad to Dhaka for consultations.

Heightened security measures have been implemented at the commission, with three police personnel suspended in connection with the security breach.

