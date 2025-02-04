Bangladesh Consulate in Tripura Resumes Services Amid Tightened Security
The Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala resumes its visa and consular services on February 5, after a two-month suspension due to a breach by protestors. The incident, involving protest against a monk's arrest, led to increased security measures and suspension of three police personnel.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 04-02-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 22:54 IST
- Country:
- India
The Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, Tripura, is set to resume its visa and consular services starting February 5, following a two-month suspension.
The services were halted after the mission was breached by protestors reacting to the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Dhaka. The incident on December 3 prompted the return of Assistant High Commissioner Arif Mahamad to Dhaka for consultations.
Heightened security measures have been implemented at the commission, with three police personnel suspended in connection with the security breach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Security Strategy
Trump Extends TikTok Operations Amid National Security Deliberations
Arms Recovered and Illegal Poppy Plantations Destroyed in Manipur's Security Operations
Trump's Bold Move: Security Clearance Suspension Sparks Controversy
With our resolve for a Naxal-free India and joint efforts of security forces, Naxalism is breathing its last today: Shah.