Left Menu

Bangladesh Consulate in Tripura Resumes Services Amid Tightened Security

The Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala resumes its visa and consular services on February 5, after a two-month suspension due to a breach by protestors. The incident, involving protest against a monk's arrest, led to increased security measures and suspension of three police personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 04-02-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 22:54 IST
Bangladesh Consulate in Tripura Resumes Services Amid Tightened Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, Tripura, is set to resume its visa and consular services starting February 5, following a two-month suspension.

The services were halted after the mission was breached by protestors reacting to the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Dhaka. The incident on December 3 prompted the return of Assistant High Commissioner Arif Mahamad to Dhaka for consultations.

Heightened security measures have been implemented at the commission, with three police personnel suspended in connection with the security breach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

 Global
2
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
3
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
4
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025