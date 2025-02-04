Left Menu

SPO Arrested in Udhampur for Alleged Heroin Trafficking

A Special Police Officer in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, was arrested for alleged drug trafficking. Heroin was found in his possession during a police operation. The officer, identified as Michael Jackson, was apprehended after attempting to flee. A case has been registered, and investigations continue.

Updated: 04-02-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 23:29 IST
SPO Arrested in Udhampur for Alleged Heroin Trafficking
A Special Police Officer was apprehended in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, for his alleged involvement in drug peddling. Heroin was recovered from the officer's possession during a routine patrol by local law enforcement.

Authorities identified the suspect as Michael Jackson, who was stationed at the District Police Lines. The incident unfolded when a police unit noticed the suspect's suspicious behavior and intercepted him.

Despite trying to escape, the officer was detained, and legal procedures have been initiated with a formal case filed at the Udhampur Police Station. Further investigations are ongoing, officials informed.

