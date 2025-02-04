FBI Agents Sue DOJ to Shield Jan. 6 Investigators' Identities
An anonymous group of FBI agents and employees filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Justice Department to prevent the dissemination of their names, fearing retaliation. The lawsuit was prompted by a DOJ deadline demanding a list of FBI employees involved in the Jan. 6 investigations, raising concerns about privacy and safety.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 23:31 IST
An anonymous faction of FBI agents and employees has initiated legal action against the U.S. Justice Department. The group aims to halt the release of a list containing their identities, as they fear potential backlash and retaliation.
The lawsuit emerged just ahead of a 3 p.m. deadline set by Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, who demanded a comprehensive list of FBI personnel involved in probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
In a move that escalated tensions, Bove recently dismissed eight top FBI officials and 17 federal prosecutors linked to Jan. 6 cases, further urging for the contentious list.
(With inputs from agencies.)
