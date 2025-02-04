FBI Agents Sue DOJ to Shield Jan. 6 Investigators' Identities

An anonymous faction of FBI agents and employees has initiated legal action against the U.S. Justice Department. The group aims to halt the release of a list containing their identities, as they fear potential backlash and retaliation.

The lawsuit emerged just ahead of a 3 p.m. deadline set by Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, who demanded a comprehensive list of FBI personnel involved in probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

In a move that escalated tensions, Bove recently dismissed eight top FBI officials and 17 federal prosecutors linked to Jan. 6 cases, further urging for the contentious list.

