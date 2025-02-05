Traffic Congestion on Kampala-Jinja Road a National Crisis, Warns MP Betty Nambooze

Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament, Hon. Betty Nambooze, has raised alarm over the severe traffic congestion along the Kampala-Jinja Road, calling it a national crisis that poses significant risks to public safety. In a presentation to Parliament on Tuesday, 04 February 2025, Nambooze expressed deep concern about the dangers caused by the bottleneck traffic, particularly highlighting the long hours fuel tankers have spent stuck in traffic.

Speaking passionately, she warned of the catastrophic consequences if the issue remains unaddressed. "Some of us do not wish to be prophets of doom, but it would be irresponsible not to address this matter," Nambooze said. "If not for the grace of the Lord that protects us Ugandans, even the slightest accident, such as a small fire, could lead to massive loss of life and property. We could find ourselves sitting here counting losses, if not mourning victims."

The traffic jams on the Kampala-Jinja Road have become a common occurrence, and the presence of fuel tankers stuck for prolonged periods has raised significant concerns. Nambooze emphasized the importance of finding immediate technical solutions to mitigate risks while long-term infrastructure projects are underway.

Reflecting on past efforts to ease traffic congestion, Nambooze recalled that when she was younger, there were regulations that allowed trailers to transport goods only during specific times of the day, reducing congestion during peak hours.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa echoed Nambooze’s concerns, agreeing that the ongoing traffic crisis affects all road users and must be prioritized. The Third Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Rukia Nakadama, also weighed in on the matter, assuring Parliament that the Minister of Works is fast-tracking the construction of the Kampala-Jinja Express Highway. "I wish to inform this House and the country that the Minister of Works is fast-tracking the Kampala-Jinja Express Highway. As soon as funding is secured, construction will proceed," Nakadama said.

To alleviate the immediate traffic congestion, Nakadama announced that truck drivers had been advised to use the alternative route via Katosi-Jinja-Mukono road, which is expected to ease pressure on the main highway.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Tayebwa instructed the Minister of Works to present interim measures to Parliament that would help mitigate the traffic bottleneck in the short term while the long-term expressway project progresses.

On a related note, Hon. Sarah Najjuma (NRM, Nakaseke District Woman Representative) raised concerns about the deteriorating state of roads in her constituency. She informed Parliament that the road repair machinery brought in to address the problem had broken down, leaving critical roads in disrepair and exacerbating transportation challenges.

The ongoing discussions have highlighted the urgent need for both short-term fixes and long-term investments in road infrastructure to ensure safe, efficient transportation across the country. As the government works toward completing the Kampala-Jinja Expressway, these discussions will be crucial in finding immediate solutions to address the growing public safety crisis caused by traffic congestion.