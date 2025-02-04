Federal Employees Face Tough Choice with Incentive Program

In a significant move, more than 20,000 federal employees have expressed their readiness to resign under a government incentive program that concludes on Thursday, according to a source who spoke to Reuters. The Trump administration introduced this offer in an effort to curtail the U.S. government's workforce.

This program provides an option for approximately 2 million full-time civilian federal workers to cease working this week while continuing to receive pay and benefits until September 30. However, some Democratic lawmakers are challenging its legality.

In a statement on Sunday, the White House clarified that public safety employees, including air traffic controllers, are excluded from the 'deferred resignation program.' The White House Office of Personnel Management justified the program's legality in a memo circulated to various agencies on Tuesday.

