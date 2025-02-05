Left Menu

Heathrow Terror Plot: Vietnamese Man Sentenced to 44 Years

Minh Quang Pham, a Vietnamese man, received a 44-year prison sentence for plotting a suicide attack at London's Heathrow Airport. He previously admitted to supporting al Qaeda and undergoing military training in Yemen. U.S. authorities stressed the importance of preventing terrorism.

Heathrow Terror Plot: Vietnamese Man Sentenced to 44 Years
A Vietnamese national, Minh Quang Pham, has been sentenced to 44 years in prison for his role in planning a suicide attack at London's Heathrow Airport, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Pham, 41, confessed to charges including providing material support to al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula. U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Danielle R. Sassoon, highlighted his actions as a serious threat to both U.S. safety and global security principles.

The sentencing emphasizes global efforts to thwart terrorism and imprison suspects before they act, Sassoon stated. Pham's commitment to al Qaeda began with his December 2010 travel to Yemen, where he trained with the group and contributed to their publication, Inspire.

