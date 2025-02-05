Left Menu

Trump's UN Exit Strategy: A Bold Move with Global Implications

President Donald Trump announced the U.S. withdrawal from the U.N.'s Human Rights Council and suspended funding for the UNRWA aid agency. This decision, criticized for alleged biases, aligns with Trump's previous actions against these bodies, citing unfair treatment of Israel. The policy shift draws international reactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2025 06:18 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 06:18 IST
  Country:
  • United States

In a major policy shift, President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that the United States would withdraw from the United Nations Human Rights Council and halt funding to the agency assisting Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA.

This announcement, made during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, highlights longstanding accusations against the U.N. bodies of bias and antisemitism by both U.S. and Israeli leaders.

The move marks a continuation of Trump's critical stance toward international organizations and adds to a history of tension over U.S. support in various U.N. initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

