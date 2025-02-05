Trump's UN Exit Strategy: A Bold Move with Global Implications

In a major policy shift, President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that the United States would withdraw from the United Nations Human Rights Council and halt funding to the agency assisting Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA.

This announcement, made during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, highlights longstanding accusations against the U.N. bodies of bias and antisemitism by both U.S. and Israeli leaders.

The move marks a continuation of Trump's critical stance toward international organizations and adds to a history of tension over U.S. support in various U.N. initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)