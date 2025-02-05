Neo-Nazi Leader's Baltimore Blackout Plot Thwarted

A federal court has found Brandon Russell, a 29-year-old neo-Nazi leader from Orlando, guilty of conspiring to damage an energy facility, the U.S. Justice Department announced on Tuesday.

Russell and his accomplice were arrested in February 2023 after a plot to attack Baltimore's power grid was discovered by the FBI with assistance from a confidential informant. Evidence showed that Russell plotted to attack electrical substations to further his extremist beliefs.

The planned assault targeted five substations in Baltimore, aiming to cause a 'cascading failure' and inflict over $75 million in damage. Russell, a neo-Nazi group founder, could face a 20-year prison sentence in June, while his recruited accomplice received an 18-year sentence.

(With inputs from agencies.)