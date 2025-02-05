Left Menu

U.S. Weighs Inclusion of Shein and Temu on 'Forced Labor' List

The U.S. is debating the potential addition of Chinese ecommerce firms Shein and Temu to the Department of Homeland Security's 'forced labor' list. This consideration is amidst tensions with China, which has retaliated to U.S. tariffs by warning American firms of possible sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 07:09 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 07:09 IST
U.S. Weighs Inclusion of Shein and Temu on 'Forced Labor' List
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is currently deliberating on whether to include major Chinese ecommerce platforms, Shein and Temu, in the Department of Homeland Security's 'forced labor' list, according to a report from Semafor on Tuesday.

While the Trump administration has yet to reach a conclusive decision on the matter, insiders suggest that outcomes are still fluid, and the firms might not ultimately be listed. These developments coincide with China's measured response to U.S. tariffs under President Donald Trump, which involves targeted tariffs on American imports and cautioning U.S. tech giants like Alphabet Inc's Google about potential sanctions.

Requests for comments from DHS, Temu, a part of the Chinese e-commerce giant PDD Holdings, and Shein, based in Singapore, have so far gone unanswered, as reported by Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025