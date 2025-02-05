U.S. Weighs Inclusion of Shein and Temu on 'Forced Labor' List

The United States is currently deliberating on whether to include major Chinese ecommerce platforms, Shein and Temu, in the Department of Homeland Security's 'forced labor' list, according to a report from Semafor on Tuesday.

While the Trump administration has yet to reach a conclusive decision on the matter, insiders suggest that outcomes are still fluid, and the firms might not ultimately be listed. These developments coincide with China's measured response to U.S. tariffs under President Donald Trump, which involves targeted tariffs on American imports and cautioning U.S. tech giants like Alphabet Inc's Google about potential sanctions.

Requests for comments from DHS, Temu, a part of the Chinese e-commerce giant PDD Holdings, and Shein, based in Singapore, have so far gone unanswered, as reported by Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)