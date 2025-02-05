Left Menu

Australia's New Gender Equality Strategy: A National Interest

Australia is integrating gender equality into its foreign policy, emphasizing its importance as a predictor of peace. The International Gender Equality Strategy will focus on women's rights and security. Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced this strategy aims to protect women's health and boost economic opportunities in the Pacific Islands region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 07:15 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 07:15 IST
Australia is set to place gender equality at the heart of its foreign policy, trade, and aid efforts, according to an announcement by Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Wednesday. The strategic move was unveiled in Canberra as part of a broader international agenda.

In her remarks at a U.N. Women event, Wong emphasized that gender equality is a more potent indicator of peace than a nation's wealth or political dynamics. The newly launched International Gender Equality Strategy seeks to bolster women's sexual and reproductive health rights while enhancing security and financial inclusion initiatives for women.

The initiative comes at a critical time when, globally, women face heightened sexual and gender-based violence and reduced access to essential services. Australia's commitment of A$30 million aims to integrate gender and social inclusion targets into aid programs, reflecting its role as a major donor in the Pacific Islands region.

