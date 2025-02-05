U.S. Tariffs Extend to Hong Kong Amid Sino-U.S. Tensions

The Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection have announced additional tariffs of 10% that will now include both Hong Kong and mainland China. The notice was issued on February 5, marking another escalation in the ongoing Sino-U.S. trade war.

This move by the United States underscores the intensifying economic friction between the world's two largest economies. The decision to extend the tariffs to Hong Kong highlights the broader scope of the U.S. strategy to exert pressure on China amidst growing concerns over trade practices.

As tensions rise, these measures are a part of a larger strategy aimed at addressing what the U.S. perceives as unfair trade practices by China, including intellectual property theft and subsidies.

(With inputs from agencies.)