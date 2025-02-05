Bank Heist Foiled: Cash Recovered from Dry Cleaning Shop

In a surprising turn of events, Maharashtra police have detained nine individuals, including a bank manager, following the recovery of Rs 5 crore at a dry cleaning shop in Bhandara district. According to officials, this cash allegedly belongs to Axis Bank.

Authorities were tipped off about the plan, where suspects convinced the bank manager to hand over the sum with the promise of returning Rs 6 crore. The crime branch and anti-terrorism cell, in collaboration with local police, conducted a raid in Indira Nagar, Tumsar area on Tuesday, where they discovered the cash stored in a box.

The process of counting the notes lasted two hours, necessitating the use of machines. Superintendent of Police Noorul Hasan has reported the incident to senior Axis Bank officials as investigations continue. All nine detained are being questioned to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)