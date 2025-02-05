Tragedy Strikes Ranchi: Tower Collapse Claims Lives
In Ranchi, Jharkhand, a high mast lighting tower collapsed, killing two women and injuring five others when it fell on an auto-rickshaw. A four-member committee has been formed to investigate the incident. Locals protested, alleging negligence and demanded compensation for the victims' families.
The district administration of Ranchi, Jharkhand's capital, has launched an investigation into a tragic incident involving the collapse of a high mast lighting tower. This unfortunate event resulted in the deaths of two women and injury of five others.
The mishap occurred when the tower fell on an auto-rickshaw, carrying around eight passengers on Tuesday. In response, a four-member panel, including a district land acquisition officer and a road construction executive engineer, was assembled to conduct an immediate on-site investigation and present their findings.
The incident sparked public outcry as locals accused the authorities of negligence and staged a five-hour blockade, demanding compensation for the bereaved families. Meanwhile, the injured victims continue to receive medical treatment at a local hospital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
