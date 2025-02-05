Tragedy Strikes Ranchi: Tower Collapse Claims Lives

The district administration of Ranchi, Jharkhand's capital, has launched an investigation into a tragic incident involving the collapse of a high mast lighting tower. This unfortunate event resulted in the deaths of two women and injury of five others.

The mishap occurred when the tower fell on an auto-rickshaw, carrying around eight passengers on Tuesday. In response, a four-member panel, including a district land acquisition officer and a road construction executive engineer, was assembled to conduct an immediate on-site investigation and present their findings.

The incident sparked public outcry as locals accused the authorities of negligence and staged a five-hour blockade, demanding compensation for the bereaved families. Meanwhile, the injured victims continue to receive medical treatment at a local hospital.

