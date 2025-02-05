Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Ranchi: Tower Collapse Claims Lives

In Ranchi, Jharkhand, a high mast lighting tower collapsed, killing two women and injuring five others when it fell on an auto-rickshaw. A four-member committee has been formed to investigate the incident. Locals protested, alleging negligence and demanded compensation for the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-02-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 09:48 IST
The district administration of Ranchi, Jharkhand's capital, has launched an investigation into a tragic incident involving the collapse of a high mast lighting tower. This unfortunate event resulted in the deaths of two women and injury of five others.

The mishap occurred when the tower fell on an auto-rickshaw, carrying around eight passengers on Tuesday. In response, a four-member panel, including a district land acquisition officer and a road construction executive engineer, was assembled to conduct an immediate on-site investigation and present their findings.

The incident sparked public outcry as locals accused the authorities of negligence and staged a five-hour blockade, demanding compensation for the bereaved families. Meanwhile, the injured victims continue to receive medical treatment at a local hospital.

