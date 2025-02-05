Left Menu

Mystery at City Civil Court: Guard Found Dead

A police guard was discovered dead from a bullet wound at the City Civil Court in Dalhousie. Initial evidence suggests a suicide, as a 9mm service pistol was found beside him. An investigation by the Kolkata Police is underway, with the body sent for post-mortem analysis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-02-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 10:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck the City Civil Court in Dalhousie on Wednesday morning as a police guard was found dead with a bullet injury on his forehead. Authorities are investigating the possibility of suicide.

According to a senior police officer, the guard was discovered on a chair near the ground floor staircase around 7 am. A 9mm service pistol, believed to be the weapon used, was found beside him.

The Kolkata Police have launched a probe into the incident, with the detective department leading the investigation. The body has been dispatched for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

