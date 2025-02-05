Mystery at City Civil Court: Guard Found Dead

Tragedy struck the City Civil Court in Dalhousie on Wednesday morning as a police guard was found dead with a bullet injury on his forehead. Authorities are investigating the possibility of suicide.

According to a senior police officer, the guard was discovered on a chair near the ground floor staircase around 7 am. A 9mm service pistol, believed to be the weapon used, was found beside him.

The Kolkata Police have launched a probe into the incident, with the detective department leading the investigation. The body has been dispatched for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

