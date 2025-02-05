Notorious Gangster Suresh Pujari Acquitted: Prosecution Falters
A special court acquitted gangster Suresh Pujari and four others in a 2017 extortion and attempted murder case due to significant inconsistencies in the prosecution's case. The court noted the failure to prove the offense beyond reasonable doubt under the IPC and MCOCA, leading to the acquittal.
A special court has acquitted notorious gangster Suresh Pujari and four others of charges related to a 2017 case involving attempted murder and extortion, citing significant inconsistencies in the prosecution's case.
Judge Amit M Shete noted that the failure to prove the basic offense under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) resulted in the accused being granted the benefit of the doubt for charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
The court emphasized that the lack of key identification and reliable evidence diminished the case's strength, leading to this verdict after a seven-year trial.
